Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Talks About Eijaz Khan's Depression, How She Fed Him During Lockdown; Contestants Call Her 'Cheap'

On Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik denies friendship with co-contestant Eijaz Khan and also reveals some ‘unnecessary’ details about their equation.

During a task, Kavita was pitted against Eijaz and majority of the contestants gave Kavita the ‘non-essential’ tag in the Bigg Boss 14 house. In the end, Kavita narrates her ‘friendship’ with Eijaz. She says, “I came to Mumbai in 2002 and till 2020 I have met Eijaz only thrice. I did a show with Eijaz in 2005 and it was a 5-days shoot. And after that he came to my shoot and said he is a fan of my show, ‘Can I give your name for a promotion’. As a good human I said yes… he was suffering from depression and he got a big show and I stood by him.”

She adds, “During the lockdown, Eijaz called me and said ‘Kavita I am feeling lonely, my neighbours are feeding me. Can you please cook chicken for me for a week?’ My husband questioned me why am I doing so much. I cooked for him. But this is my biggest mistake that I have respected a senior actor in the industry.”

Contestants Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit call her revelations ‘cheap’. Shardul says, “If a person going through depression calls you for help, considers you as a friend and confide it in you and you insult him in public, that’s uncalled for and not done.”

Salman Khan was also heard telling Kavita, “Such information wasn’t required and Eijaz considered her to be a friend when he had no one.”

Meanwhile, in this week two contestants will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. The contestants nominated are Kavita, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Malkani and Jasmin Bhasin.