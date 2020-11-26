Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s Husband Ronnit Biswas Breaks Silence on Her Fight with Aly Goni

In a recent episode of reality TV show Bigg Boss, an ugly fight between two contestants i.e. Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni during a task created quite a stir in the house. During the fight, Aly used abusive language and also hit a trash can in a way that it hit Kavita. Aly was also punished by Bigg Boss and has been nominated for eviction for an entire week.

Reacting to the series of events, Kavita’s husband Ronnit Biswas told Times of India that he is very unhappy with Bigg Boss’ reaction as he feels a stronger action was required. He further went on to say that this is not something that they signed up for. Ronnit also mentioned that he has been constantly getting calls from their friends, family and well-wishers who are in the police and government services. They have been asking him if he wants to file a police complaint in this regard.

Emphasising on how he felt, Ronnit said that he was initially very sad at how things were happening since he had only seen the promo by then. But after watching the complete episode he mentioned that sadness disappeared as he was exceedingly proud of Kavita for tackling things in the manner that she did. He added, “My sadness disappeared and I got happy thinking that no matter how much you try to target this girl, she will not bow down to anyone. She will come out shining and strong”.

The dotting husband has also hit out at Aly saying that he cannot threaten or abuse people on national television. Ronnit also mentioned that as a country we worship Goddesses, talk about women empowerment and women rights; but on the other hand, a person like Aly is using abusive language against Kavita.