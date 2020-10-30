Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Post for Eijaz Khan Goes Viral After She Denies Being Friends with Him

Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw a major fight between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. The two claimed to be close friends when Kavita made her entry to the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, in less than a week, Kavita said she played along with Eijaz to establish them as friends but in reality, she was never close to him outside the Bigg Boss house.

Now, a social media post shared by Kavita on Eijaz birthday this year has gone viral on the Internet. Kavita captioned the post as, “Happy birthday dear monkey @eijazkhan.” It also has a comment from Eijaz which reads, “Thank you meri dost. I love youuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Upset with Kavita, a user commented on the post, "Eijaz ki choti se baat pe itna bada tamasa kiya hai apne shame on youu @ikavitakaushik ap se ye umeed nahi ki thee jab ap aae starting mein #biggboss14 lekin ap ne dikha diyaa ki ap Dosti mein bhi pheche baar karegi.. bohot kuch glt bola apne shame on uuu @ikavitakaushik. then mein sirf ab @eijazkhan ko sport krugi (sic)."

"Ye kya h fr dear monkey yrr mllb hdd h tum apni dosti ko jhootha sabit krskte ho ek khel k liye blki @eijazkhan ne hrr jagh aapni dosti nibhai .....mean log (sic)," wrote another user.

For the unversed, in the last episode of Bigg Boss Kavita blasts out on Eijaz for calling her his best friend given that Kavita has never shared a bond with Eijaz outside the house. Kavita was upset that because of Eijaz she is not able to make connections with the other contestants and they have a preconceived notion about her. Eijaz questions Kavita while she gets agitated and walks off. Eijaz gets very upset with Kavita and cries his heart out in front of Nikki.