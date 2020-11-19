Bigg Boss 14: Kiku Sharda Appeals to Fans to Vote for Kavita Kaushik in a Video Message

In her brief Bigg Boss life so far, Kavita Kaushik has already had a roller-coaster of a journey. She came in as a wild-card, got evicted, and then re-entered; all within a span of a few days. She’s also been the centre of numerous fights – ranging from mild tiff to ugly, violent war of the words and some physical altercations as well.

Her first day began with a fight when she called out Eijaz Khan, who had formerly referred to Kavita as a close friend. She objected to the fact and said they were mere acquaintances. Further, she accused him of not letting anyone speak, even pushing him away at one point. She blames him for others using bad language as being pushed leads to a person abusing, she says.

Amidst all this chaos, fans are divided in their support and opinion of the actress loved for her role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala on the long-running comedy show F.I.R. To gather public support in her favour, her former co-star from F.I.R, Kiku Sharda, who played the role of her sidekick Hawaldar Gulgule on the show, has made a video singing her praises.

While the actress is locked away in the house of Bigg Boss 14, her Twitter account is still active (run by her team), where they shared Sharda’s video. The caption is quite dramatic and says that according to Bhagavad Gita, truth always fights alone and truth always wins. “Join KK (Kavita Kaushik) in her fight for the truth support her with your votes. Please follow Kiku Sharda’s amazing words,” read the caption.

In the video, Sharda begins by saying how he and Kavita have been through 8 years of togetherness on account of the show. He calls her caring and truthful. “She takes care of everyone on the sets,” he says. He requests everyone with multiple ‘please, please, please,’ vote for her.

Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta haiAur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti haiJudiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai@kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye thank you sir for your amazing words pic.twitter.com/zSjfSrWP9s — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 18, 2020

He calls her, “the most wonderful person I know.” She speaks out for the right things, calls out when something is going wrong, he says. “She fights but she only fights for the right thing. She is not only lovely but also strong. Even though she is inside the house, the game belongs to all of us and we have to vote and support her. So, please go out there and vote, vote, vote for Kavita,” says the co-star.

The video has been viewed almost 30K times and people have poured in support for her.