Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Introduced as the First Contestant

Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu, will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Jaan was introduced as the first contestant of the new season of Bigg Boss on Thursday. The reality show's host Salman Khan introduced Jaan during a virtual press conference.

Jaan has followed his father's footsteps and made his debut as a singer in 2016 with a cover of his father’s song from the film, Akele Hum Akele Tum. He has also sung popular Bum Bum Boley from Aamir Khan-starrer, Taare Zameen Par.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who was present in the press conference, recalled his and Rashami Desai's ‘tea fight’ where the two spilled tea on each other during an argument and asked Jaan his reaction if same happens with him. To which, Jaan replied, “I am a singer so I will respond to her with a song, I will sing ‘Ek garam chai ki pilayi ho koi mujhpe girane wali ho’. He added that it will be good if she spills tea on him in the morning, as it will help him in waking up (laughs)."

Jaan further added that, “I will do opposite if she is angry I will be calm, and if nothing works I will use ‘Sid approach’ as he is very inspired by Sidharth.”

Meanwhile, all the contestants will be quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. The reality show will launch on October 3.