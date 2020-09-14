Bigg Boss 14 Launch Date Revealed by Salman Khan in New Promo

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 14 team have announced with a new promo the launch date of the reality show's latest season. The 2020 edition of Bigg Boss will be going on air form October 3, which is when the launch episode will be aired and contestants will enter the show.

In a newly released promo, Salman says, "Boredome hoga chaknachoor, tension ka udega fuse, stress ka bajega band, hopelessness ki bajegi pungi. Ab scene paltega aur Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab."

Salman wears a breathing mask in the promo and is handcuffed in chains. By the end of the short clip, he is free as he announces that grand premiere night of BB 14 is October 3.

Bigg Boss 14 will be airing all week. It will run on weekdays at 10:30 pm and on the weekends at 9 pm. The list of participating contestants in BB 14 has been kept a closely guarded secret and no names of potential celebrities for this season have leaked yet.

Meanwhile, as per reports, those who are likely to enter the show are Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Malkhani to name a few. It is being claimed that keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis, special attention will be given to the show's format and thematic changes will be incorporated amid the pandemic.

Are you excited for the new BB edition?