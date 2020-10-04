Bigg Boss 14 LIVE Updates: Former Winner Sidharth Shukla a Big Fan of Radhe Maa

Read More

After a grand opening night, the contestants are now all set for the game that is not going to be easy under the watchful eyes of the 'Toofani Seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.The seniors enter the house and announce that they are here to rule. Already establishing that the three past contestants will lead the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves. Gauahar reads the most dreaded yet awaited rule book of Bigg Boss and declares herself as the head of the kitchen, while Sidharth is the master of the bedroom, and Hina the principal of the BB Mall, which means that nothing moves in these areas without their will or command.