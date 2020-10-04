MOVIES

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE Updates: Former Winner Sidharth Shukla a Big Fan of Radhe Maa

News18.com | October 4, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
After a grand opening night, the contestants are now all set for the game that is not going to be easy under the watchful eyes of the 'Toofani Seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

The seniors enter the house and announce that they are here to rule. Already establishing that the three past contestants will lead the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves. Gauahar reads the most dreaded yet awaited rule book of Bigg Boss and declares herself as the head of the kitchen, while Sidharth is the master of the bedroom, and Hina the principal of the BB Mall, which means that nothing moves in these areas without their will or command.
Oct 4, 2020 5:32 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Dad was Surprised When I Told Him About My Participation, Says Jaan Kumar Sanu

The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed by the show's host Salman Khan and it is Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Oct 4, 2020 4:53 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Jasmin Bhasin on Equation with Rashami Desai: If We Meet, We Talk Nicely

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, talked about much talked about equation with Rashami Desai, who along with Sidharth Shukla was her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star.

Oct 4, 2020 4:52 pm (IST)
Having a tough time digesting the unexpected restrictions as if they just faced another lockdown, the rejected contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Jaan Kumar Sanu get another shock. Something that gets worrisome.

Though stressed the contestants' sportsmanship shows that nothing Bigg Boss does will knock them down easily. As they flow into the second half of day 1 inside the Bigg Boss house Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin get into a huge argument over washing utensils which leads to a big turmoil. The misunderstanding creates a huge riff and Jasmin breaks down.

It is time for the contestants to retire after an exhausting day, and Sidharth as a senior and the master of the bedroom, doesn’t give it to them easily. They must convince him in order to get their desired bed and partner and there goes another moment of judgements, arguments and fights.

