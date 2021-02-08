Bigg Boss 14 Lovebirds Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Click Happy Selfie with Friend Sandeep Sikchand

Days after they were clicked walking hand-in-hand, Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia united once again as they met their common friend, TV producer Sandeep Sikchand. Eijaz and Pavitra, who declared their love for each other on national television, clicked a happy selfie with Sandeep as the trio had a blast. In the photo, Pavitra looks gorgeous in a floral print top and minimal makeup. While Eijaz looks dashing in an orange checked shirt.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were recently snapped together as they stepped out in Mumbai. Eijaz and Pavitra twinned in black outfits and were seen getting shy as they were caught candid on camera.

Earlier, while they were inside the BB house, Pavitra and Eijaz were loved for their love-hate relationship. They were termed as #Pavijaz by fans. After Pavitra got evicted, Eijaz was seen talking about her on the show and how he missed her. Later, Pavitra returned on the show to meet Eijaz and he confessed his love for her on national TV.

Eijaz told Pavitra that he is willing to share his life with her. He said, “Tu jaise hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai (I accept you the way you are and wherever you stand in life).

As Eijaz has taken a short break from Bigg Boss 14 to shoot for a project he had committed to earlier, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing as his proxy.