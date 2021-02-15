Bigg Boss 14 Lovebirds Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Spend Some Romantic Time in Goa, See Pics

On Valentine's Day, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia shared adorable posts for each other on their respective Instagram accounts. The Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds are currently vacationing in Goa. Eijaz posted a candid picture of them engrossed in a funny conversation. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "I love her." Pavitra shared two selfies of the couple on her Insta profile and captioned it as: "F**k butterflies... I feel the whole zoo when I'm with you."

Earlier, while addressing his relationship with Pavitra, Eijaz told The Times of India in an interview, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted. In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”