Bigg Boss 14: Mahira Sharma Wants to Confront Pavitra Punia, Calls Nikki Tamboli 'Nakli'

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma in a recent interview said that if she enters the current season of the reality show she will confront two contestants -- Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “I have to confront two people in particular. I have known Nikki even before she entered the showbiz industry. I know her in and out and I can tell you with certainty that whatever she is inside, I find it all 'nakli'.”

She further added, “Another is of course, Pavitra. Basically, the people who did not even know that Paras (Chhabra) and she dated once, will now know about it. She tried to use his name for the publicity she wanted and I really want people to see her real face. ”

Mahira said people who found her good before she entered are now seeing her real personality, and are seeing how she is, hurling abuses on a senior and disrespecting everyone.

Mahira and Paras met on Bigg Boss 13 and became best friends. The two had reached the finale week of the season. Post the reality show, the two were seen together in a couple of music videos.