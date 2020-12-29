Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi Supports Rahul Vaidya After Salman Khan’s ‘Bhagoda’ Remark

Manu Punjabi, who has recently pulled out of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 citing health reason, has come out in support of the BB14 contestant Rahul Vaidya. Manu, in a video message, revealed that it hurts Rahul when he is called a ‘bhagoda’. He further expressed his disagreement to Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi comes in support of Rahul Vaidya after Salman Khan’s ‘bhagoda’ remarkthe remark made by host Salman Khan.

Defending Rahul’s decisions to leave the house, Manu said that Rahul is a great human being as he listened to his heart and did what he felt was right. Manu also added that the only reason he has returned to the show is because of his fans.

“#Rahulvaidya (BHAGODA) Nahi Hai..@rahulvaidyarkv ne esa bhi kya galat kiya bhai samaz nhi aaya. Family ya Girlfriend ke Liye Show Quit karne ki himmat Chahiye Usne Dikhai. Or Uske Bad Usko Show Ki Or Show Ko Uski Jarurat Thi Isliye Aaya #rahulvaidaya #Biggboss14,” read the caption.

Rahul voluntarily backed out of Bigg Boss 14 during the ‘grand finale’ week, stating that he was feeling mentally weak without his family.

Manu’s video came days after Salman, during the Weekend Ka War episode, slammed Rahul for his actions and called him a 'bhagoda'. Replying to which, Rahul requested Salman to not label him as Bhagoda as it hurts him.

Moments later, the actor asked Rahul not to justify his actions and accept that he ran away. Salman further added that each and every contestant inside the house is missing their family but they didn’t leave it just like that and it would be unfair for all of them if Rahul will win the show.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta also returned to the show last week.