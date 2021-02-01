Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah famed Mun Mun Dutta aka Babita ji has come out in support of Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, BB14 host Salman Khan did not support claims made by Rubina and her husband Abhinav against fellow contestant Rakhi Sawant. Salman stated that Abhinav is getting advantage of Rakhi’s actions in the house. However, the couple were upset with the kind of entertainment Rakhi was doing. The two did not gain support from other contestants as well.

Post this, TV star Mun Mun tweeted in the couple's support. She said that it was ‘sad’ to see the couple getting cornered in the Weekend ka Vaar episode. As per Munmun, Abhinav looks traumatised because of Rakhi’s behaviour and words. She also insisted that not everything is entertainment and there is a thin line.

So sad to see #AbhinavSukla and #RubinaDilaik getting badly cornered in today’s episode. The guy clear looks traumatised with Rakhi’s behaviour and words. Still Rakhi was left with a little scolding and that’s it. Not everything is entertainment. There’s a thin line #BiggBoss14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) January 30, 2021

Not only this, Mun Mun also attacked Bigg Boss contestants Rahul Vaidya and Vikas Gupta for defending Rakhi’s behaviour. She said it was irritating to see them defend the entertainer whose words are ‘verbal diarrhea.’ Mun Mun also said that she respects Abhinav and Rubina for keeping their cool.

The actress also had opinions about Nikki Tamboli being scolded for being ‘badtameez.’ Mun Mun said that she might be badtameez but is also entertaining. As per the TV actor, there are other people who are more ill-mannered than Nikki but their actions are overlooked. She insisted that they all should be scolded equally.

Nikki Tamboli could be ‘badtameez’ but she is surely entertaining. There are bigger ‘badtameezes’ in the house whose actions are overlooked constantly. All of them should be equally scolded . #BigBoss14 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) January 30, 2021

Mun Mun is not the only one who disagrees with Salman’s observations in the weekend’s episode. Other stars have also said the same thing. Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Pramod Mahajan said that Rakhi is cheap and people who support her are ‘maha’ cheap.

#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap #AbhinavShukla — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) January 30, 2021

Poet and TV personality Pritish Nandy said that Salman Khan is very tough on Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Taking to Twitter, he said that this influences the fans of Salman who are his blind ‘bhakts.’ He also asked Salman not to be a misogynist.

Watching @BiggBoss I find @BeingSalmanKhan often very tough on @RubiDilaik and @nikkitamboli my favourite contestants. This influences viewers, many of them Salman’s blind bhakts. C’mon Salman, don’t be a misogynist. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) January 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Vikas has been eliminated from the reality show on this Weekend Ka Vaar.