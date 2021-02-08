Bigg Boss 14: My Feelings for Aly Goni were Not Part of the Game, Says Sonali Phogat

Actress and politician Sonali Phogat, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant, said that her eviction came as a shocker to her. She got evicted from the reality show last week.

Sonali said, "I was quiet in the first two weeks, so I was being told that you will get evicted. But, fourth week onwards I started playing, guests also said that I was doing good. So, my eviction came as a shocker to me."

"In the previous week of my eviction, Nikki Tamboli had got fewer votes than me," she said.

She added, "I did everything I could, I couldn't do anything outside my personality. Being a wild card contestant was a disadvantage for me. By the time, I learned about my co-contestants, I was out."

During her stint, she had also confessed feelings for her co-contestant Aly Goni. However, the other contestants called it a part of her game. Sonali cleared, "Aly was my friend since beginning. As Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki were in one team, I was mostly talking to Aly, Arshi Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Rakhi Sawant. The week I got nominated, was the same week Jasmin Bhasin got eliminated. So, we formed a group and this all happened because of it and not out of fear of eviction."

According to Sonali, Rahul, Rubina and Rakhi are strong contestants. She would also like to re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house.

She also said, "I was targeted by the other contestants. However, I am not holding grudges against anybody. I have also found friends in the Bigg Boss house in Rahul, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi and Aly."

She also talked about her plans post Bigg Boss 14. "I have just returned to Haryana, I will continue with my shows and films and my vidhan sabha work."