Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit and 2 Others to Enter Show in Second Week

Bigg Boss 14 has been launched on October 3 and 11 contestants have already been locked up inside the BB 14 house with 3 ‘Toofani Seniors’ – Gauhar khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. It has been a few days, however, the show has already started creating a lot of buzz.

Now, the news of four more contestants, including Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta entering the house in second week is doing rounds on the internet. The name of 4th contestant has not been confirmed yet, but there is a buzz that he might be Pavitra Punia's ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal.

A source is quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “Naina Singh, Shardul Pandit, Rashmi Gupta are definitely going inside the house. The fourth contestant could be Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants are already put under quarantine in a hotel in Mumbai.” According to report, the contestant will enter the show on October 16 and will be kept in the secret room.

As said by the host of the show Salman Khan in the premiere episode, the seniors will leave the house by the 2nd week and some of the celebs might also get evicted.

The upcoming contestant Naina had earlier participated in Splitsvilla and also seen playing the character of Rhea Mehra In Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya. She is known for her stunning fashion sense and outspoken attitude, while Shardul has been a successful radio jockey and holds a Limca Book of Records for performing non-stop for 19 hours on the radio. It will be quite exciting to see both of the celebs in the BB 14 house.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry in the show has become the talk of the town. In the last episode, Tamboli’s sensuous moves to woo Sidharth during the rain dance task has raised the temperature. This year, Bigg Boss has also introduced some major changes in the show owing to COVID-19 pandemic. There is no live audience and the contestants were put in quarantine period and tested for COVID-19 before entering the house.