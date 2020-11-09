Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh's Boyfriend Welcomes Her Home Post Eviction

Actress Naina Singh got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house in last night’s episode. Her boyfriend Akash Choudhary welcomed her home post two week stint on the show.

Akash took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Naina, “Our reaction right now on @nonaberrry eviction. We are all proud of you. You are my champ,” he wrote alongside the picture. He also shared her picture and captioned it, “Welcome back to your happy place.”

Naina had entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant, along with Shardul Pandit and Kavita Kaushik. After their entry, Kavita got evicted within a week and Naina in the following week. However, Kavita took re-entry in latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her entry was decided by a celebrity panel. The panel included, Arti Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Vindu Dara Singh and Kamya Panjabi.

Meanwhile, in last week, Naina was nominated along with Shardul, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik after a task. However, Rubina was saved by Abhinav Shukla, who pitted against Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli to win immunity for her. Lastly, Naina received less votes than Rahul and Shardul from the audience.