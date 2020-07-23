Bigg Boss 14: Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin to Join Salman Khan's Reality Show?

While there has been no confirmed news about Bigg Boss 14 and the participants, several reports have been doing rounds on social media with an expected list of participants. Now, it is said that actresses Neha Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin could be two of the participants on the reality show.

Neha made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Crook. Later, she went on to appear in movies like Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum and a few more. On the other hand, Jasmin, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4, has also featured in Dil Se Dil Tak and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She had entered the Bigg Boss house last season as a guest.

Recently, it was said that Shireen Mirza has also been approached for the new season. "It’s too early to comment anything on my participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. However, if I do, people will see me as a different person. Though I follow the show and I love watching it, but I'm really not sure about me doing the show," Shireen told a website.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Salman Khan will be shooting with a small team from his Panvel farmhouse and will not be travelling to the set for hosting Bigg Boss 14 like in the good old days.