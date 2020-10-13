Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Call Out Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan for Sara Gurpal's 'Unfair' Eviction
In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Sara Gurpal was evicted from the house by seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.
- Last Updated: October 13, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Sara Gurpal was evicted from the house by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who are former contestants of Bigg Boss and have entered this season as seniors.
Bigg Boss announced nomination task to the fresher contestants, where they had to break clay pots of those competitors who they think don't deserve to be in the game. By the end of the task, contestants Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Sara Gurpal were nominated.
Lastly, Bigg Boss asked seniors to choose one contestant from the nominated contestants for direct eviction. While Sidharth took Sara’s name, Gauahar and Hina said that Sara has the potential to go ahead in the game. There were quite a few disagreements between the seniors, where Gauahar and Hina agree to Sidharth on one condition that in future if they face a similar situation, Sidharth will have to listen to them.
After the episode was aired on TV, netizens found it unacceptable they believe that seniors have no right to spoil an opportunity for one contestant.
Here are some reactions:
Meanwhile, contestant Niki Tamboli was safe from the nominations as she was confirmed by the seniors on Weekend Ka vaar from 'to be confirmed' contestants.