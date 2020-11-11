Bigg Boss 14: Netizens, Celebrities are Already Gushing Over Rahul Vaidya's Proposal for Disha Parmar

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya confesses his love for actress Disha Parmar on the show. Wednesday happens to be Disha's birthday, and Rahul expresses his love for her on the national television on her special day. The latest promo of the controversial reality TV show has Rahul talking about Disha, before he goes down on his knees and turns to the camera. The camera captures him with the words "Marry Me?" written on his T-shirt.

"There's a girl in my life who I have known for the past two years. Her name is Disha Parmar. I have never been so nervous! I think you are the most beautiful person in the world. Will you marry me? I will be waiting for your answer," Rahul says in the video clip.

Netizens and celebrities were already gushing over Rahul's proposal all through Wednesday, after seeing Rahul propose in the promo.

Actress Akanksha Puri tweeted: "(It) feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23. Thanks for changing my perception."

It feels so good to finally see that this show #BigBoss can also be a platform to respect your outside relationships and taking it to next level !! So impressed with you @rahulvaidya23 !! Thanks for changing my perception #dishaparmar plz say yes God bless you both ! #bb14 — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) November 10, 2020

It takes alot of guts to express your love, respect to someone and it becomes very difficult now into the world in which we are living because people see at your every thing with question mark. God bless to both ❤️ — Guerrillla (@8106S) November 11, 2020

This is so sweeeeeet. ♥️Pehli baar aise hua hai BB mein koi propose kiya hai to someone who isn't in the house ie. Maybe he wanted to do it sabke saamne on National TV. Ab Salman weekend pe will pull his leg. BB ko kya banadiya karke. #RahulVaidya#BB14#BiggBoss2020 — (@BiggBossTw) November 11, 2020

The vibe is so Romantic! You found her as reason of your smile inside that place! I can feel that vibe from my screen while just looking at your expressive eyes Rahul! May your wish comes true! Lots of love to #RahulVaidya and #DishaParmar ♥️ — ❀ (@JinTweets_) November 11, 2020

Akanksha made headlines last year when her boyfriend Paras Chhabra entered the "Bigg Boss 13" house. However, Paras' close bond with co-contestant Mahira Sharma created differences between the two and they got separated.