Bigg Boss 14 New Promo Suggests Probable Love Equation Between Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 is now premiering on Colors TV and the latest promo suggests that a new love story might also be blossoming in this season of the reality TV show where most of the participants are celebrities.

TV actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are getting attached to each other, as suggested by the new promo shared on the Instagram handle of the channel. The promo starts with Eijaz asking co-contestant Nikki Tamboli if he should dye his beard to which the latter says that Eijaz should ask Pavitra as he will do what she says.

The next scene shows Pavitra telling Jaan Kumar Sanu that she does not know yet what name she should give to their relationship. Towards the end of this promo, Nikki is seen telling Eijaz that Pavitra keeps talking about him and asks him his feelings about Pavitra.

It is interesting to note that the two contestants — Eijaz and Pavitra — stepped on the wrong foot in their initial days at the Bigg Boss house but have now grown fond of each other.

In a longer snippet from today’s episode shared by the channel, we can see a longer conversation between Pavitra and Jaan where she is telling how her feelings for Eijaz have changed while Eijaz is telling Nikki that he is alone for the last three years and Nikki tells him that now Pavitra has arrived.

This is not the first time that the Bigg Boss participants would be engaging in a romantic angle on the show. One of the most famous relationships that happened in the house was of Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and TV actor Kushal Tandon. Their relationship continued after they left the show and the two also participated in another reality show afterwards.

In the same season, actress Tanishaa Mukherji was also seen getting close to Armaan Kohli. However, both these relationships that were forged in the Bigg Boss house ended later.