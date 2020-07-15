Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena to Join Salman Khan's Reality Show?

As the television shows are making a comeback with new episodes after months of coronavirus lockdown, it is expected that popular reality TV show Bigg Boss will also make a return with its 14th season in September. While there has been no confirmed news about the next season and the participants, several reports have been doing rounds on social media with an expected list of participants.

A source close to the TV show development informed Mumbai Mirror that the Salman Khan-hosted show is already on board and the shooting will start in two months. As per reports, actors including Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena and Adhyayan Suman have been approached to be the part of the upcoming season.

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev has refuted the reports about his participation in the show. According to Times of India, he said, “They are rumours.”

Another star to have openly denied participating in the show is Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan. After acting in a few films like Raaz 3 and being in news for his relationship with Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan is quite active on social media these days. Taking to Twitter, he quashed all the reports.

“False news of me being a part of Bigg Boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards (sic),” he mentioned in a tweet.

A user requested him not to take part in the reality TV show. To this, the star kid added, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal (sic).”

The previous season of Bigg Boss was a huge success and Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show.