Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Mentions MeToo Allegations Levelled by Devoleena on Sidharth Shukla During Fight

The television reality show, Bigg Boss is known for its controversies and fights. Season 14 of the show is not an exception. Several times while fighting, the housemates have raised personal issues or statements in the heat of the moment. This time, Nikki Tamboli has emerged as a new villain by doing this. Nikki, during a fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, was seen commenting on MeToo allegations. Nikki and Devoleena are currently playing from two opposite teams and while performing a task, Nikki went inside the house and collected points to support Rubina’s team but eventually got into a fight with Devoleena over the same.

During the argument, Nikki accused Devoleena of threatening Sidharth Shukla with MeToo charges in the last season of the reality show. Responding to the comment, Devoleena took names of Jaan Kumar Sanu and started calling out Nikki’s alleged boyfriends. Using the topic of MeToo during the fight fired back at Nikki as many housemates including Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta slammed her for doing it.

Devoleena, who has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy of Eijaz Khan, later explained whatever happened in the previous season to Rubina, as she said that she was not aware of the same. Devoleena said that the MeToo term was used by her at the heat of the moment during a task and she later sorted out the matter with Sidharth.

While performing the task in the previous season, there was a moment when Devoleena, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga and Mahira Sharma were reconstructing the clay ladder. However, after a while, Sidharth started to destroy their ladder, opposing which the women were seen pushing him away. And when Siddharth reacted by pushing them back, the ladies warned him to not touch them. It was at that time when Devoleena was heard threatening Siddharth with the MeToo allegation.