Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Calls Rubina Dilaik 'Dominating', Says She Silences Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 saw Kavita Kaushik emerging as the winner in the box task on Friday's episode and she was subsequently crowned the captain for this week. Many saw this as her redeeming moment on the reality show as she was earlier ousted in just one week.

As the captaincy task went on and contestants were observing from the sidelines, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya were seen discussing Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's strategy in the game. During their talk, Nikki shares that Rubina is a dominating woman and quarrels with her husband Abhinav from time to time. She even told Rahul that she has seen them arguing on several occasions and Rubina 'silences' Abhinav and does not let him speak. Rahul also confers with her and says that Rubina does not let Abhinav speak.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav were seen having constant arguments about who to support during the box task. After Abhinav backed out from representing Eijaz Khan in the captaincy task, he and Rubina were constantly seen discussing their strategy in the game going forward. On many occasions, Abhinav and Rubina did not find common grounds and Abhinav made his frustration with Rubina's gameplay quite obvious. At one point in time, Abhinav seemed hesitant in showing support for Rubina.

It is also becoming clear that Abhinav may take things inside the BB 14 house separately because his and Rubina's strategy don't seem to be converging on many issues. Also, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina and Abhinav's 'team' in the BB 14 house is also facing the test of time.