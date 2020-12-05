Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Jasmin, Rahul, Rubina Still in Race to Top 4

Nikki Tamboli is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house, if reports are to be believed. Nikki will reportedly exit from the celebrity reality show on Sunday after receiving the least number of votes. She has been nominated alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Rahul Vaidya for eviction this week.

As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, which is known for giving all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Nikki is the one who will be eliminated from the house. The tweet read, "EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED- #NikkiTamboli has been eliminated from the House."

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#NikkiTamboli has been eliminated from the HouseRetweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 4, 2020

Nikki shared a good bond with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Eijaz Khan inside the house. Her on-and-off friendship with Jaan has been one of the highlights of her BB journey so far. She also accused Jaan of kissing her without consent on the show after which they had a major fallout. The two have had a love-hate relationship. While Jaan had expressed his liking for Nikki, the latter has maintained that she considers him just a good friend. Jaan was evicted from the show a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Nikki recently had a fight with Rahul Vaidya after he called her a dog. Nikki even alleged that Rahul would flirt with her PR (public relations). She also lashed out at him for disrespecting women.

Nikki is likely to be eliminated on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, to be hosted by Salman Khan. On the other hand, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla are already in the top 4.