Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli-Jaan Kumar Sanu to Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, What's Brewing in House of Love?

Every year, a handful of contestants march into the Bigg Boss house and promptly start forming groups in the house. At times, there are couples who show sparks well beyond friendship and groupism. Over the years, "Bigg Boss" have seen several couples who became an instant hits -- including Ashmit Patel-Veena Malik, Sana Khan-Rajeev Paul, Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon, Tanisha-Armaan Kohli, Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel, Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma and Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill among many others.

The 14th season holds promise for not one but four romantic angles. Here are the potential lovers of the season, and a bit of crystalball-gazing by IANS, as to how their sagas may end up.

Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu

What is worse than a break up? A one sided love story! This seems to be the case between south actress Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan has been vocal about his soft corner for Nikki. However, she says she just sees him as a friend. Jaan, who comes across as a sweet boy, seems to be encashing on the one-sided affair while Nikki seems to have found a great way to grab the eyeballs by playing hard to get.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

This too is a one-sided love story as of now, with the sparks emanating from Pavitra's side. Eijaz and Pavitra have been sharing a bitter-sweet relationship in the show but the actress slowly slipped into love mode as the weeks passed by. Eijaz has so far maintained he has nothing in his heart for Pavitra. However, things have taken an interesting turn with the two going on a date. The housemates were seen talking about how Pavitra seems to be hogging the limelight by using a "love" angle with Eijaz, a TV star with a following of over 138k on Instagram.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

To be honest, they have been the most boring couples in the show so far. No fire, no drama and no romance! The two are always seen together in the kitchen. During tasks and fights the two stand up for each other but right after that there is no contribution. Their relationship comes across as if the two are working on their marriage in the show.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin was all by herself so far, but not anymore. Her rumoured beau Aly Goni is all set to enter the house. As the show goes on, the relationship of the two will be there for all to see. With all the time together in the house, Aly and Jasmin could use the tenure not just to better their chances in the game, but also cement a strong sense of co-branding that might help them later outside the house.