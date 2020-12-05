Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya Get Evicted; Abhinav, Eijaz, Jasmin and Rubina in Top 4

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are the latest contestants to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, according to reports. Both have been hailed as two of the strongest contestants this season. They were known for their outspoken nature and game spirit.

Nikki and Rahul were nominated alongside Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan were safe this week. As per a Twitter handle, The Khabri, which is known for giving all the latest updates from Bigg Boss house, Nikki and Rahul are the ones who will be eliminated from the house on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar.

EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED#NikkiTamboli has been eliminated from the HouseRetweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 4, 2020

EXCLUSIVE And ConfirmedAfter #NikkiTamboli now#RahulVaidya has been Eliminated from the HouseRetweet if Shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 5, 2020

Nikki shared a good bond with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Eijaz Khan inside the house. Her on-and-off friendship with Jaan has been one of the highlights of her BB journey so far. She also accused Jaan of kissing her without consent on the show after which they had a major fallout. The two have had a love-hate relationship. While Jaan had expressed his liking for Nikki, the latter has maintained that she considers him just a good friend. Jaan was evicted from the show a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Rahul's bond with evicted contestant Aly Goni got immense love from the BB14 viewers. During his stay, Rahul also declared his feelings for TV star Disha Parmar and even proposed marriage to her on the show.