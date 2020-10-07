Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Refuses to Wash Dishes, Here's Vindu Dara Singh's Response

Bigg Boss 14 has started off with fireworks as new contestants clash with the former contestants. One of the new contestants, Nikki Tamboli was seen having an argument with almost all her fellow housemates in the recent episodes.

TV star Jasmin Bhasin began crying after her fight with the Tollywood actress while Punjabi singer and model Shehzad Deol was also seen in a tussle with Tamboli. The bone of contention for Tamboli is that she does not want to wash dishes till the time her manicure is intact.

The reason left many baffled and even invited a tweet from former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, ridiculing her choice of manicure.

One of the users tweeted, “Vindu bhai @RealVinduSingh, if they come to #BlueSky they get Gum Gel Nail extension, who uses acrylic nails now a days #BB14 (sic).”

Showcasing his knowledge on manicure trends, Vindu said, “Hehehe absolutely bhai this is old outdated technology acrylic nails. @blueskyindia1 means your own nails extended, can’t break or lose color keep washing dishes too! Next year contestants can do #BlueskyNaila and they will last thru entire season too #BB14(sic).”

The former contestant seems to have plugged in a promotion for the new manicure technology indeed. Tamboli also received criticism for her excuse from fellow contestant, Jasmin and seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who advised her to come up with a better excuse to avoid washing dishes.

The seniors also offered some solutions to Tamboli. Hina suggested she should think of a medical reason while Gauahar told Tamboli that she could use latex gloves to protect her nails while doing the task.

Tamboli is one of the few actors from the South Indian movie industry to make it to the Hindi version of Bigg Boss. Tamboli is a well-known actress in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

Tamboli made her debut in the 2019 Telugu horror-comedy Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which was a remake of the Tamil hit Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. She then went on to make her Tamil debut with the blockbuster Kanchana 3 alongside Lawrence. She also starred in the Telugu thriller Thippara Meesam.