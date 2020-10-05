Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Reveals Rahul Vaidya Knows Her, Says ‘He Would Send Me Voice Notes’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, South actress Niki Tamboli made some revelations about her co-contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya. Niki said that she and Rahul know each other, and that the latter used to send her messages and voice notes.

After Rahul asks Niki to kiss him on his cheek as per a task given to him by the seniors (if he manages to get a kiss from one female contestant on his cheek, he will be allowed to sleep in the night). Nikki sits with co-contestants Nishant Malkani and Jaan Kumar Sanu and talks about Rahul’s cold behaviour.

Niki says, “He would send me voice notes, messages and his song recordings. He would give reply in ‘heart-shape’ emojis and all. So he knows me.”

She adds that the next time he behaves such cold with her, she will ask him directly. “How much do I control? He has a status and I am keeping quiet because of that. But how much do I control? I can let go once or twice.”

She further adds that Rahul was once engaged and Jaan supports her statement saying that he also knows it. Nikki says that the engagement was called off.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan, Nishant and Sara Gurpal are among the rejected contestants. Former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan had rejected four contestants from entering the Bigg Boss house during premiere night. The rejected contestants will have to stay in the Garden area until next announcement by the seniors or Bigg Boss.