Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli's Mother Slams Rakhi Sawant for Her 'Disgusting' Comment

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who has re-entered the BB 14, house doesn’t seem to have an easy survival. She has been targeted by many housemates, especially Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, and Arshi Khan, who have entered as challengers in the show. Nikki’s bond with newfound friend Manu Punjabi has become the topic of gossip for these former BB contestants. Rakhi was seen using abusive and foul language for her. In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi was seen attacking Nikki’s character and going a little overboard as she said, “Ye ladki ladko ko kone me le jaake baithti hai...” The comment didn’t go well with Nikki and Manu as the duo can be seen calling out Rakhi.

While Nikki seems to fight all alone, Spotboye reached out to her mother Pramila Tamboli and talked about the same. On being asked about Rakhi’s foul language for Nikki, she told the portal that she felt pukish seeing the language used by Rakhi. She also said that she really doesn’t understand what people find entertaining in this as the statements made by Rakhi was so vulgar and cheap. She went on saying that Rakhi should respect the viewers at least.

Nikki’s mother also stated that she is expecting the host of the show, Salman Khan to correct them on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as their actions are unbearable not just for Nikki or the housemates, but for the audience also.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Weekend Ka War episode, Salman will be seen slamming Arshi for going on Vikas Gupta’s mother. The promo released by the channel on their official Instagram page shows Salman losing his cool over Arshi.