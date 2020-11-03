Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Malkani Shares Cryptic Message on Instagram Post Eviction

In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Nishant Malkani and Kavita Kaushik were evicted from the house in double eviction. While Kavita had received less votes than the other nominated contestants, Nishant was eliminated by the housemates.

Post his eviction, Nishant took to Instagram and said, “Iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar me jo mere sath hua, jo mujhe kaha gya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawab hai, ‘Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera wo koi nahi dekh pata’ (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness.).” He captioned the video, “Apka kya lagta hai jo Bigg Boss house mei hua woh sahi hua?” Referring to his elimination by the contestants and not public.

Bigg Boss had asked the contestants to pick one name from the nominated contestants, and it should match with the contestant who would receive less votes by the public. They took Nishant's name but Kavita received less votes by the public. Because there was a miss-match, both got eliminated from the house.

The contestants nominated were Kavita, Nishant, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. However, Rubina and Jasmin got saved and were asked to move back to the green zone from the red zone.

In the promo, this week's nomination process is being carried out. Contestant Eijaz Khan, who is the captain of the house, will be asked to save one contestant from nominations and he picks Jasmin. Shocked by his decision, Pavitra Punia, who confessed to have a crush on him, gets angry at him.