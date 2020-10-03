Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Malkhani to Sara Gurpal, Complete List of Celebs to Enter Salman Khan's Show

With only a few hours left for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14, excitement among the audience is on the rise. While Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu has already confirmed to join Salman Khan's show, there are some more popular names who are said to be fighting for the title of BB14.

The celebrities who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include popular television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Film and TV actor Eijaz Khan is also reported to be a part of the show.

A new promo of the show, featuring a guy dancing to the beats of the song Ghungroo from the film War was released by the makers on Saturday. While his face is not clearly shown in the video, audiences are of the opinion that he is Nishant Singh Malkhani.

Apart from them, Indan Idol 1 runner up, Rahul Vaidya's name has also come up as the probable contestant of the reality show. Viewers might also see Punjabi singer-actress Sara Gurpal as one of the contenders.

Gia Manek, who is known for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya and recently was in the news after a rap version of her conversation with Kokilaben from the said show went viral is also expected to enter the BB14 house. Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol are other suggested names.

As of now, it is has come to light that the contestants entering the show will have to face the wrath of ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan who will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and are instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days.