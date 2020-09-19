Bigg Boss 14: No Double Beds, No Physical Tasks, Contestants to be Tested Weekly for Covid-19

The pandemic may have delayed movie productions in India as well as around the world. However, there are a few things that have stayed unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak. These include the famous T20 Indian Premier League and Salman Khan’s hit reality show Bigg Boss because the show must and will go on.

The much-awaited reality show locks up a few selected contestants in the house, cutting them off from the outside world. These stars are expected to co-exist in a mansion, maintaining and taking care of ‘their’ house whilst competing with one another to survive the roughly 90-day ordeal. The 14th season of the reality TV show is expected to reach everyone’s living rooms on October 3.

The producers are leaving no stone unturned this year and have issued a slew of safety precautions to be followed due to the pandemic. According to reports, all the contestants will follow safety measures, social distancing norms prior to their entry into the house.

In fact, to keep their stay safe in the house, reports from a famous BB fan page suggest there will be no double beds or contestants will not be sharing a bed as well as their utensils during the first few weeks. Moreover, all the BB contestants will go through a weekly Covid-19 test.

The new format might also do away with Bigg Boss’ infamous physical tasks between the contestants in order to avoid physical contact in the initial weeks. Last but not the least, Bigg Boss 14 house is said to feature a mini theatre, mall, restaurant corner and a spa, among many other things.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are expected to spice up the show during the first few days.

With the announcement of Bigg Boss and many other shows, it looks like we all have an action-packed October for entertainment ahead of us. We can hardly wait, can you? So, hang on to your remotes and stay tuned.