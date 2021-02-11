Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra Takes Dig at Pavitra Punia, Says 'I'm Praying for Eijaz Khan'

Paras Chhabra has entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee who became a part of the show a few weeks ago as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Eijaz exited the show midway due to prior work commitments.

During a conversation with housemate Rakhi Sawant, Paras opened up about former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, who is currently in a romantic relationship with Eijaz.

For the unversed, while Pavitra was in the house, Sumit Maheshwari had claimed Pavitra was married to him and Paras had alleged that she was married when they briefly dated and she hid that fact from him, adding that he ended his relationship with her because she was cheating on him.

Meanwhile, on the show Paras tells Rakhi that Pavitra was married and that it was her husband who told him that. He told Rakhi that when he was in Bigg Boss 13, she did not reveal this fact and instead took footage in his name. He further said that he is fighting for Eijaz and praying for the actor so that his life is saved.

Pavitra has been hitting the headlines for her relationship with Eijaz. The two are often spotted walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai. In fact, the two recently said that they are extremely serious about their relationship and even planning to get married this year if all goes well.