Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Admits to Have Dated Two Men at Once in Her Past, Clip Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia was recently in the news after her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra called her a ‘scandalous ex’ and revealed that the actress hid her marital status from him. Now a video clip from the Bigg Boss 14 house has surfaced where Pavitra can be seen confessing that she has dated two men at the same time in her past while having a conversation with Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya.

In the video, she was seen talking about dating two men at once without letting them know about each other. The video has been shared by a page on Instagram that goes by the "Paras.Slays." The caption of the clip reads, “Reality of @pavitrapunia Who was dating two men at a time and making them fool.....”

Earlier, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Pavitra called Paras the biggest mistake of her life and said that if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in her presence.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras hit back at her calling her a big mistake of his life. He revealed that the actress lied about her marital status and he got to know about the same later from a friend. He also said that if he would enter the BB14 house he will make sure to expose her true face. He also called these statements of Pavitra a publicity stunt to be in the news. Paras said that this is not the first time that she is passing such comments on him, she earlier also tried to defame him and sabotage his image.

Meanwhile, Paras is rumoured to be dating his BB13 co-contestant Mahira Sharma. However, none of them have confirmed the news yet. The duo became close in the Bigg Boss 13 house and their growing closeness had gained a lot of attention from the audience. After BB 13, the duo has been seen together in several music albums.