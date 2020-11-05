Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Asks Jasmin Bhasin to Stop Being Possessive About Aly Goni

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, actor Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card contestant. On his entry, he said he has participated in the show for his best friend Jasmin Bhasin.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Jasmin will be seen getting into a verbal spat with co-contestant Pavitra Punia over Aly. In the promo clip, Pavitra can be seen talking to Aly via the intercom. She tells Aly “if they are friends, they will have expectations from each other”. To this, Jasmin interrupts “what is your point?”

Pavitra gets annoyed by Jasmin’s interference in her conversation with Aly. She taunts Jasmin, “apni dosti ki possessiveness apne paas rakho vo mera bhi dost hai (You keep your possessiveness till you, he is also my friend).”

Meanwhile, in captaincy task, Jasmin and Pavitra are fighting against each other to win the position. Also, this week the contestants nominated for eviction are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.

Along with Jasmin's possessiveness over Aly, the upcoming episode will also witness some romantic moments between Rubina and Abhinav Shukla, as they will celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth inside the house.