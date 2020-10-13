Bigg Boss 14: Is Pavitra Punia Really In Love With Eijaz Khan?

In a new video from Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia can be heard telling Rubina Dilaik that she tried everything from her end to develop a connection with Eijaz Khan but he doesn't reciprocate. Pavitra gets emotional, cries and says that she can't afford to lose him.

Pavitra was heard saying, "Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way traffic). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him."

In last night's episode, she was also seen getting cosy with Eijaz, whereas he was seen uncomfortable.

However, netizens are unhappy with Pavitra's behaviour towards Eijaz as they think that it is fake. They asked how can someone fall in love in a week, and even nominate the person they love for eviction. In Monday's nomination task, Pavitra had nominated Eijaz.