Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Hurt After Eijaz Khan Saves Jasmin Bhasin from Nomination

Bigg Boss house is so unpredictable that nobody knows what would happen next. Every moment, equations among the contestants change according to the situation. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 seems to unfold some major drama as the captain of the house, Eijaz Khan will save Jasmin Bhasin from eviction, leaving everyone in shock.

The promo episode that has been dropped by the channel on the internet shows that Eijaz being given the power to save one of the contestants from eviction, and he chooses Jasmin leaving Pavitra Punia hurt. Pavitra, who has been growing close friendship with Eijaz, can be seen saying, “Aukaat dikhana isey kehte hai. Mujhe pata tha game khel raha hai. Galat jagah chot maari hai isne.” She can be even seen warning as she said, “Ab Dekh.”

Promo precap pic.twitter.com/eXwFoE3TCX

The promo also shows some glimpses from the nomination task where Nikki can be seen telling Rahul Vaidya that he is ‘slow’ and is less entertaining. Later, Nikki involved in a scuffle with Rahul to save her seat after which he was seen saying, “Don’t do this. You are playing dirty. I think it is very cheap and dirty.”

He further went on saying, “Seat bachane ke saath izzat bhi rakh.” Even the other housemates can be seen disappointed with Nikki’s behaviour as Pavitra says, “This was dirty.” Naina Singh can also be seen confronting her and saying, “At least have some respect for women, if not for yourself. Have some respect for your mother).”

Meanwhile, Nishant Singh Malkani and Kavita Kaushik were evicted in the last episode as Bigg Boss announced double eviction. While Nishant was voted out by the housemates, Kavita had to leave the show due to fewer number of votes.

Earlier on Sunday, Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaz Gill was seen as a special guest. She also arranged a date night for Pavitra and Eijaz. The couple shared their feelings for each other. Eijaz even expressed that he is getting attached to her. However, it will be interesting to see Eijaz and Pavitra’s equation after the upcoming episode.