Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Pens Emotional Note After Eijaz Khan Shares Childhood Molestation Incident

After Pavitra Punia exited from Bigg Boss 14, she has written a heartfelt note for fellow contestant Eijaz Khan after he shared about his childhood trauma on the show.

On the show Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz opened up about the fact that he was molested as a child and that is why he is hesitant with people touching him. He shared this incident two days ago during a task.

Pavitra Punia took to Instagram yesterday and shared the post saying that she did not imagine that she would gather the courage to write this post for Eijaz Khan.

She said that it shattered her completely after knowing what Eijaz has been through. Pavitra said that it broke her from within and she remembered the time when Eijaz used to ask her to not touch him during their fights.

Pavitra wrote, “I am super proud that I know your heart and soul and what a beautiful human being you are”.

The TV actor said that it takes a lot to confess the deepest darkest secrets and that Eijaz has proved that you have what it takes. She signed off the post saying that Eijaz is a winner and ‘khuda ka bacha’ (God’s child).

Pavitra, who was very close to Eijaz in the Bigg Boss house, shared the post along with a video where the latter revealed that he was molested as a child.

The clip also shows that Eijaz gets the immunity stone for this week’s task. With this, he became the first finalist of this season of the reality TV show.

Pavitra exited the show after receiving the least amount of audience votes in last week’s elimination. The actor was nominated for elimination along with other contestants Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni.

The reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 is premiering on Colors TV for two months now and is approaching the finale.