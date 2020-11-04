Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Hits Eijaz Khan During a Fight

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestants Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan will be seen getting into an ugly fight with each other. Pavitra is also seen hitting Eijaz during the fight.

In the promo clip, Pavitra is heard calling Eijaz "Ehsaan faramosh" and hits him. She says he does not deserve to be a captain. She adds she stood by him when everyone opposed him. To this, Eijaz responds "Maarna hai aur?(Want to hit more)."

The clip ends with Pavitra shouting at him "Munh pe bolke khelna tha tereko (You should have played the game on my face)."

In last night's episode, during nomination process, Eijaz being a captain was given a special power to save one contestant from the nominations. Leaving his friends, Pavitra, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya, he picks Jasmin Bhasin. This upsets Pavitra and she cries uncontrollably.

Meanwhile, Pavitra has confessed that she has a crush on Eijaz, whereas he has asked her not to keep any expectations from him. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Shehnaaz Gill, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a a guest, had also arranged a date for the two. However, the contestants nominated for eviction are Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh.