Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Talks About Her Broken Engagement of Three Years

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Pavitra Punia was heard discussing about her broken engagement with her co-contestant Kavita Kaushik, who is currently the captain of the house. Pavitra shared that she was engaged for three years before it ended.

During the conversation, Pavitra also revealed the reason behind her broken engagement. She told Kavita that her fiancé did not want to get married ever. However, her fiance wanted her to be in his life. She was also heard saying that she met him just before entering the Bigg Boss house and there is not a single day that she does not think about him.

After hearing all this, Kavita asks her what went wrong between them. She tells her that there were some misunderstandings and doubts from his side. However, he is also the one who has always stood by her side and so has she.

Kavita advices Pavitra to avoid love angle inside the Bigg Boss house, hinting at her equation with Eijaz Khan. At this, Pavitra denies being close to Eijaz.

Initially, Pavitra had confessed that she has a crush on Eijaz and felt some sort of attachment with him. Eijaz had asked her to not keep any expectations from him as he has been single for three years and does not wish to get involve with anyone. However, he eventually started liking her back, and that is when Pavitra stated that she has no feelings for him.