Bigg Boss 14: People Called Me Characterless for Being a Bollywood Dancer, Says Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is known to often speak her mind in the public. The actress recently talked about her conservative background and how people treated her because of her profession. Rakhi, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, touched fans with her candid revelations.

While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, one saw Rakhi tearing Rahul Mahajan’s clothes in a captaincy task. The actress also had a heart-to-heart chat with Rahul Vaidya.

She revealed that although she did receive several marriage proposals in the past, boys and their families would take a step back as she was a dancer in Bollywood. “Just because someone works in the film industry, people judge that they are characterless,” said the actress. Then she posed a rhetorical question by asking if it was wrong to be a part of Bollywood or if becoming a dancer was wrong in the eyes of the society.

Looking at her past, Rakhi recalled getting stitches because of an injury received after being beaten up by her uncle. She revealed how women of her family were not allowed to shape their eyebrows, wax their bodies or even stand in the balconies. Voicing her frustration, Rakhi said: “I don't understand what kind of men they were”.

Rahul asked if her mother had ever protested against such stringent rules, to which Rakhi said that no woman was allowed to raise their voice in the household. The episode saw the actress get emotional thinking of her tough upbringing and the loneliness that engulfs her now.

Rakhi has been giving her all in the house tasks inside the Bigg Boss house. In the latest episode, she is seen essaying the role of Julie, a 200-year-old ghost. During the captaincy task, Rakhi was given the responsibility to eliminate housemates from the race of becoming captain. As Julie, Rakhi had to scare and make the contestants notice her. If the contestants manage to ignore her till the end, they move ahead to be nominated for the post of captain.

Rakhi thereafter received flak from members as she tore Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti as part of the task .Other contestants were seen demanding punishment for her.