Bigg Boss 14: Pics of Salman Khan Greeting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Leaked Online

Television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is ready to launch its premiere today. Speculations around possible contestants have been doing rounds for a long time. Now a leaked picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 show TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with Salman Khan.

The leaked picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 has gone viral on the internet. In the picture, the two can be seen together on the stage with Salman's back towards the camera.

Meanwhile, the makers of BB14 have even dropped a few glimpses of the contestants to set the curiosity of fans on high. One of the promos feature a glimpse of Radhe Maa entering the BB house. The channel shared the promo on Instagram. The caption of the post reads, “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.”

Apart from these, TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Shardul Pandit, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan can be seen locked up inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Moreover, to bring more excitement to the show, the makers have also roped in former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio hint on creating more troubles for the contestants and double entertainment in the promos.

This year, the BB House will have a spa, mall, theatre and a lot more, making life comfortable for the contestants.