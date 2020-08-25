Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Delayed by 1 Month Due to This Reason

The reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up to launch its 14th season and fans seem quite excited. But as per the reports, it seems like fans will have to wait a little longer.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the show could be postponed by a month and will go live from October. Earlier, the show was supposed to be premier from September 5.

As per the source quoted by Pinkvilla, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October".

The makers of the show have already dropped a couple of promos with host Salman Khan on the internet. As per various reports, the show will be called Bigg Boss 2020 keeping the current situation in mind.

Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh and Shivin Narang are expected to feature in the upcoming edition. As per the new guidelines, the contestants will be first quarantined before they enter the house.