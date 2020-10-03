Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to be Joined by Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan

Read More

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates | Reality show BB14 is all set to return bringing more exciting and entertaining times ahead. Actor Salman Khan will be back once again to hosting duties. Themed around, Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab, the show will premiere tonight at 9 pm and will see a mix of new contestants entering the BB house. While Jaan Kumar Sanu has confirmed being a part of the show, a few pictures of Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla from the set of Bigg Boss 14 have leaked on social media ahead of the premiere. They are expected to join the show as new contestants. Some other probable participants are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli.Throwing a curveball at the contestants from the word go will be the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan who will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and are instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days. While the Toofani Seniors are set to wreak the contestants’ worlds, their personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence.