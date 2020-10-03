Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to be Joined by Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan

Throwing a curveball at the contestants from the word go will be the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan who will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and are instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days. While the Toofani Seniors are set to wreak the contestants’ worlds, their personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla Engage in Verbal Clash in front of Salman Khan, Watch Video
In the promo of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan asks Gauahar Khan about her tweets regarding Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour in the previous season.
On the premiere night, personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence. Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front of Salman Khan.
CLICK HERE TO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Dad was Surprised When I Told Him About My Participation, Says Jaan Kumar Sanu
The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed by the show's host Salman Khan and it is Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.
So, what exactly is ‘Ab Paltega Scene’ this year? Laced with uncertainty and ambiguity, 2020 has not been an easy ride, a year that changed the way we led our lives. While most of us have been confined to our homes for more than six months, shopping, movies, and salons have now seemed like a distant dream. So, this year, Bigg Boss 14 will see celebrities from different walks of life come together under one roof and get a chance to live their ‘once upon a time’ normal lives. In a first of its kind addition, Bigg Boss 14 introduces the luxuries of a Salon & Spa, a movie theatre, and a shopping mall for the contestants along with some thrilling and fun-filled tasks to compete against each other.
Gauahar and Sidharth’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front of Salman Khan. A cross-questioning in Kathgara will further add fuel to the fire. The night will also see the contestants with varied personalities entering the house one of them will be South India actor Nikki Tamboli. Personifying hotness and quirkiness, Nikki will crack everyone up with her uniqueness including host Salman Khan. Known to floor everyone with her charm, charisma, uncensored approach Nikki will promise to be a complete entertainment package inside the house.
Staying true to its core concept, the Bigg Boss house will be of great opulence with a futuristic theme. Apart from the various dystopian and state of the art elements, the house will also have a shopping mall, theatre, spa, and dining area that will reinstate normalcy and take away contestants’ lockdown woes. Even the Weekend Ka Vaar set will resemble a spaceship control room.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Football Transfer News Live Updates: Bengaluru FC Sign Keeper Lara Sharma, FC Goa Announce Ishan Pandita
- IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Loves Challenges; Gives Us Freedom To Play To Our Strength: Mohammad Shami
- Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi 'Unlikely' to Hit Theatres on Diwali, 83 Slated for Christmas Release
- A Covid-19 Nasal Swab Test Punctured Woman's Brain Lining and Leaked Brain Fluid From Her Nose
- The Social Dilemma is 'Distorted': Facebook Issues 7-Point Response to Viral Documentary