MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to be Joined by Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan

News18.com | October 3, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates | Reality show BB14 is all set to return bringing more exciting and entertaining times ahead. Actor Salman Khan will be back once again to hosting duties. Themed around, Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab, the show will premiere tonight at 9 pm and will see a mix of new contestants entering the BB house. While Jaan Kumar Sanu has confirmed being a part of the show, a few pictures of Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla from the set of Bigg Boss 14 have leaked on social media ahead of the premiere. They are expected to join the show as new contestants. Some other probable participants are Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Nikki Tamboli.

Throwing a curveball at the contestants from the word go will be the ‘Toofani Seniors’ Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan who will test their capabilities and put them through a volley of challenges. Not only this, but they all also take over the reins of the house and are instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days. While the Toofani Seniors are set to wreak the contestants’ worlds, their personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence.
Read More
Oct 3, 2020 7:58 pm (IST)

Ahead of the premiere, a few pictures from the set of Bigg Boss 14 have leaked on social media. The picture has popular TV couple Rubina Dilak and her husband Abhinav Shukla. They are expected to join Salman Khan's show as new contestants. 

Oct 3, 2020 7:51 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla Engage in Verbal Clash in front of Salman Khan, Watch Video

In the promo of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan asks Gauahar Khan about her tweets regarding Sidharth Shukla’s behaviour in the previous season.

Oct 3, 2020 7:35 pm (IST)

On the premiere night, personal rivalries will also be seen taking precedence. Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front of Salman Khan.

Oct 3, 2020 7:18 pm (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ | Bigg Boss 14: Dad was Surprised When I Told Him About My Participation, Says Jaan Kumar Sanu

The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed by the show's host Salman Khan and it is Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Oct 3, 2020 7:10 pm (IST)

Bigg Boss host superstar Salman Khan has already introduced the first contestant of the new season days before its grand premiere. The first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 is Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Oct 3, 2020 7:02 pm (IST)

So, what exactly is ‘Ab Paltega Scene’ this year? Laced with uncertainty and ambiguity, 2020 has not been an easy ride, a year that changed the way we led our lives. While most of us have been confined to our homes for more than six months, shopping, movies, and salons have now seemed like a distant dream. So, this year, Bigg Boss 14 will see celebrities from different walks of life come together under one roof and get a chance to live their ‘once upon a time’ normal lives. In a first of its kind addition, Bigg Boss 14 introduces the luxuries of a Salon & Spa, a movie theatre, and a shopping mall for the contestants along with some thrilling and fun-filled tasks to compete against each other.

Oct 3, 2020 7:00 pm (IST)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, returns with its fourteenth season tonight, with a dozen popular names from television and film industry. Salman Khan will be returning to hosting duties and will test the contestants' skills in the next 100 days. 

Bigg Boss 14 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan to be Joined by Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar and Hina Khan

Gauahar and Sidharth’s war of tweets will once again ignite arguments and intensify the drama. Hina Khan on the other hand will try to bring in some sanity by encouraging the duo to clarify their stand in front of Salman Khan. A cross-questioning in Kathgara will further add fuel to the fire. The night will also see the contestants with varied personalities entering the house one of them will be South India actor Nikki Tamboli. Personifying hotness and quirkiness, Nikki will crack everyone up with her uniqueness including host Salman Khan. Known to floor everyone with her charm, charisma, uncensored approach Nikki will promise to be a complete entertainment package inside the house.

Staying true to its core concept, the Bigg Boss house will be of great opulence with a futuristic theme. Apart from the various dystopian and state of the art elements, the house will also have a shopping mall, theatre, spa, and dining area that will reinstate normalcy and take away contestants’ lockdown woes. Even the Weekend Ka Vaar set will resemble a spaceship control room.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading