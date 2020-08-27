Bigg Boss 14: Punjabi Actress Sara Gurpal to Participate in Salman Khan's Show?

After Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana's participation in Bigg Boss 13, now reportedly Punjabi singer-actor Sara Gurpal will be seen as a contestant in the upcoming season of the reality show.

According to a report in Times Of India, Sara, who is currently doing a Punjabi TV show Heer Ranjha, has opted out of other commitments on TV as of now. Also, her ongoing TV show is about to get wrapped up.

While Shehnaaz was part of the previous season of the reality show since beginning, Himanshi had entered later as a wild card contestant. The two were arch-enemies when they had entered the Bigg Boss house, however, during their stint on the show they managed to bury the hatchet and become civil with each other if not friends. Their enmity had garnered them and the show a lot of attention.

Meanwhile, both Shehnaaz and Himanshi have been busy doing music videos post Bigg Boss 13. While Himanshi was last seen in Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam opposite her co-contestant and runner-up Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz shared screen space with Tony Kakkar in the song titled, Kurta Pajama.