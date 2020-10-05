Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa Enters House, Blesses Former Winner Sidharth Shukla

TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 14 premiered on Saturday, October 3. The host of the show, actor Salman Khan introduced all contestants of the show. As per a clip of the episode, we saw Radhe Maa entering the Bigg Boss house. The self-styled God-woman also danced in the show.

A promo, shared on Colors' official Twitter account, opens with a glimpse of the rejected contestants, who are seen walking out of a door. Finally, Radhe Maa makes an appearance and is seen meeting the final contestants in the house. She sits on a golden throne and talks to them. Former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla touched the godwoman's feet in order to seek her blessings.

What is more interesting in this season is that former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan will be seen in the house for a period of 14 days. All three of them will be having some special powers.

In another video that has been shared by the channel’s twitter handle, one can see how bedroom in-charge Sidharth is reasoning out with the contestants about the bed. It is at the former contestant’s discretion to pick and choose people who will get the desired bed and partner.

Bedroom incharge Senior @sidharth_shukla ne uda di hai gharwalon ki neend! Kiski deal karegi unhe impress aur kisko naseeb hogi ek chain ki neend?Dekhiye #BiggBoss14 aaj raat 9 baje. Watch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BB14 pic.twitter.com/Ni4VoDhrbz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2020

Moreover, Radhe Maa also extended birthday greetings to Hina Khan, who celebrated her special day on October 2. Hina is also going to be in charge of BB Mall, Spa, and the gym. Gauahar Khan, on the other hand, will be in charge of the kitchen.