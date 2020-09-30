Bigg Boss 14: Radhe Maa as Contestant in Salman Khan's Show? Watch Promo

On Tuesday evening, Colors TV launched a new Bigg Boss 14 contestant promo, which hints that self-styled, controversial godwoman Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa is going to enter the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. BB 14 is going on air from October 3 onwards and till now playback singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan has been confirmed as one of the participants. Now, seems like Radhe Maa is the second person to be entering the BB house this season.

Colors gives a glimpse of Radhe Maa on the show in the promo shared on social media recently. It is captioned as, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM (sic)."

In the clip, Radhe Maa can be seen holding her 'trishul' and wears her signature red colored attire. She says this time Bigg Boss will be a hit.

Meanwhile, Salman, who is all set to introduce the contestants on Saturday and Sunday during the grand premiere night of BB 14, gave a glimpse into his performance over the weekend.

As the air date nears, more BB 14 contestants will be revealed by the channel.