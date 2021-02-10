Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan Says Rakhi Sawant Has 5 Flats in Mumbai and No Money to Buy Clothes?

Season 1’s Rahul Mahajan, who had re-entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss to support his friend Abhinav Shukla in the race to finale, said that he cannot believe that Rakhi Sawant doesn’t have money to buy clothes.

On his re-entry, Rahul was seen pulling Rakhi’s leg. He said, “Ye Aayi subah kapde leke maine isko poocha tere paas 5 flat hai... unn paanch flat mein ek bhi kapda nahi tha leke aane ke liye...(Referring to their first entry). Ye gareebon waali acting mere paas kapde nahi hai main gareeb hoon acting. Arre ek ek dance ke Rs 12 lakh leti thi dance karne ke liye. Kya tune 1200 kapde bhi nahi kareede the... puri acting main gareeb hoon (I asked her she had five flats and she didn't have clothes there. You would charge Rs 12 lakh for one performance and now you don't have money to buy clothes).”

In a recent episode, Nikki Tamboli was seen getting her makeup back from Rakhi. Nikki then threw it in the dustbin, and Rakhi searched the bin to get it back.

Also, Rahul accused Rakhi of lying about her marriage with a person named Ritesh. He joked there is no Ritesh also that he got a call from Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh, who told him that his wife Genelia is getting worried. He said, “Aur ye Ritesh toh koi hai nahi bhai... isne iss show mein itni baar Ritesh ka naam liya hai ki mujhe ek din Ritiesh Deshmukh ka phone aaya ki please Rakhi ko samjhao Genelia yahan pareshaan horahi hai itna Ritesh ka naam liya hai aur upar se bola woh shaadi shuda hai. (There is nobody named Ritesh. And she took Ritesh's so many times on the show that Ritesh Deshmukh called to say that his wife Genelia is now worried).”

Rakhi was seen laughing throughout the leg pulling by Rahul.