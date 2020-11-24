Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya 'Disappointed' with Delay in Disha Parmar's Response to His Marriage Proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya spilled the beans on his relationship status when he recently proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on the reality show, on the occasion of latter's birthday. Since then, Rahul has been eagerly waiting to receive a reply from his partner through Salman Khan or other celebrity guests on the show.

Only recently, Disha shared that she has responded to Rahul's marriage proposal but did not put out in public whether she replied in a yes or a no.

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

Now, Rahul was seen discussing the situation with Kavita Kaushik during the extended Late Night Masala segment post the latest episode of Bigg Boss. He said that he was 'disappointed' with the delay on Disha's end and that made him nervous. Kavita supports Rahul by saying that her family must have asked her wait till the show is over, considering it will talked about in public and advices him to 'not be afraid'. To this Rahul says that he was not 'afraid' as he has not committed a crime by proposing to her.

Earlier, celebrity guest Surbhi Jyoti, who had entered the BB house during the Diwali week, had promised Rahul to share Disha's response to his marriage proposal if he won a task. However, Rahul failed and Surbhi did not share what message Disha has shared for Rahul.

Now, it seems like impatience is getting better of Rahul in the ways of the heart. Meanwhile, Rahul is also nominated for eviction from BB house this week. The only safe contestants are captain Kavita, Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan.