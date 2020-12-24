Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Impressed with Jasmin Bhasin’s Sharara, Wishes Disha Parmar Would Wear Them

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, was recently seen to have been enamoured by a traditional clothing worn by fellow housemate, Jasmin Bhasin. He was so taken aback by the look of the sharara that he asked his girlfriend Disha Parmar to get about 100 or 200 of them stitched as he wanted to see her wearing them.

The current season of Bigg Boss has been laden with some nasty fights and disagreements between the members, but after the return of Rahul back into the house, viewers have noticed that he has found a sort of trio with Jasmin and Aly Goni as the three are often caught chatting and hanging out together.

During one such chat, Rahul was seen asking Jasmin about the ethnic clothing that she had on. To this, the actress replied that it is called a sharara. Nodding to this, Rahul then went to a camera and said that he wants to see Disha in shararas. Thereafter, he went on to ask her to stitch 100 to 200 of them. The entire conversation has left Rahul and Disha’s fans drooling over in sweetness.

Earlier this month, Rahul’s mother Geeta Vaidya had confirmed that she would be talking to her son about his marriage as soon as he is out of the house. She said their family was yet to talk about marriage with Disha’s family and they would only go forward once things are given a go by Rahul.

This came after Rahul had proposed to Disha on live television. The singer had written “HBD Disha" on a white T-shirt with a red lipstick on one side, and "Marry me?" on the other. Later, Disha had confirmed through Twitter that she had given her answer to Rahul.