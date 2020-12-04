Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Take Sly Digs at Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Divorce Confession

Bigg Boss 14 is slowly inching towards the finale week as was revealed by host Salman Khan. The reality show has already got its two finalists in Abhinav Shukla and Eijaz Khan, who cemented their place in top 4 by winning respective tasks.

During the recent challenge, things got ugly between Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla. Nikki, in order to instigate Abhinav, also took sly digs at his divorce story with Rubina Dilaik. Earlier, Rahul Vaidya had also discussed the couple's marriage hitting rock bottom with Nikki and Jasmin present in the bedroom as he had said that it would have been Abhinav who would have decided to end their marriage as he would have got 'fed up' of Rubina. Nikki had participated in the conversation saying, Rubina is dominating, and she thinks it would have been her who would have dictated to Abhinav that their marriage should end. Jasmin, who was also present during the conversation, refrained from passing any comments.

Later, during the Shark Attack challenge, when Nikki gets in close proximity with Abhinav to get hold of the last spot to reach the finale, Rubina is heard telling Eijaz, "she (Nikki)is sitting in his (Abhinav's) lap." To this Rahul comments from the sidelines that Rubina is getting jealous and Nikki promptly makes a passing comment on the couple's divorce confession. Rubina and Abhinav do not take their nasty comments about the marriage seriously but nevertheless ask them to maintain some dignity.